Apple Releases iOS 11.4.1 with Two Bug Fixes and Security Patches

Apple released iOS 11.4.1 on Monday. The maintenance release fixes two known bugs, in addition to a variety of security-related issues.

Patch Notes for iOS 11.4.1

iOS 11.4.1 includes bug fixes and improves the security of your iPhone or iPad. This update: Fixes an issue that prevented some users from viewing the last known location of their AirPods in Find My iPhone

Improves reliability of syncing mail, contacts and notes with Exchange accounts

As of this writing, Apple has not yet added iOS 11.4.1 to the Apple Security Updates webpage, but we expect to cover a wide variety of security issues.

The update is a 225.2MB download as an over-the-air update on iPhone X.