Shocking Apple SCANDAL Unveiled! Wait, False Alarm

In recent news, companies like Facebook, Google, and Twitter are knee deep in scandals involving fake news, Russian propaganda, and censorship. But what about an Apple scandal? (via The New York Times).

Non Apple Scandal

Apple has plenty of scandals: BendGate, BatteryGate, “You’re just holding it wrong!” But they aren’t really on the same level.

Because Apple makes money by selling phones rather than advertising, it has been able to hold itself up as a guardian against a variety of digital plagues: a defender of your privacy, an agitator against misinformation and propaganda, and even a plausible warrior against tech addiction, a problem enabled by the very irresistibility of its own devices.

Some people don’t like that Apple has become somewhat of a moral arbiter. But in today’s world, it’s kind of refreshing. While Google chiefs answer Senate questions about a censored search engine in China, what Tim Cook has to answer for is how he could wear white shoes after Labor Day.

But seriously, Apple’s message is simple: Paying for hardware and services is a good business model that makes it easy to ensure safety and privacy. There is more nuance than that of course, but at the end of the day the Apple ecosystem is a safe space where you can relax.

