Apple Sells LEGO Hidden Side Ghost AR Kits

Apple now sells LEGO Hidden Side augmented reality kits on Apple.com, offering kids a fun way to explore worlds they can build.

LEGO Hidden Side

Hidden Side sets let kids explore the “chilling, creative world of ghosts” using the LEGO Hidden Side app. Each set comes with unique interactions where kids can find items, collect ghosts, battle with a ghost boss, and solve mysteries. Currently there are four sets:

LEGO Hidden Side kits are rated for kids aged 7+.