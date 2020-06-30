Apple Silicon-powered macOS on iPhone Reportedly Being Evaluated

Apple is reportedly assessing Apple Silicon prototypes that have macOS running on the iPhone. It would allow users to plug their iPhone into a dock or external monitor and get a full desktop experience (via AppleInsider).

Leaker Mauri QHD tweeted out his insights late last week.

iPhone with MacOS Apple working on Linda/Dex type of prototypes

the software work on it is insane

i cant even tell you how excited they are about the whole thing 🤯 im hearing — Mauri QHD (@MauriQHD) June 26, 2020

“It is ready. They keep working on prototypes on the side, and are using this time to make it even better… but have 2 options ready (will go with only 1),” they added in a later tweet. Furthermore, the leaker said they were “95% sure it’s coming” and “at the very least” there would be a dual boot device. I confess my eyebrows did raise at this. It rather adds to my sense that we’re heading towards some kind of unifiied AppleOS. (Afterall, I do have a bet on the prediction.)