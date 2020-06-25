Charlotte’s Bet on AppleOS – TMO Daily Observations 2020-06-25

Charlotte Henry and Bryan Chaffin join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Apple’s future operating systems and the amount of wrong in a theory.

Charlotte's Bet on Apple OS

  1. John Kheit

    I’m with you Charlotte. And Bryan is wrong wrong wrong. He has lost many “bets” to me. I love him dragging out the dead horse “Microsoft couldn’t do it”… Ummm Microsoft also failed at making a tabletOS for 15 years before apple walked in with the iPhone and later iPad… There’s a long list of Microsoft failures that apple had no problems overcoming.

    Anyway, I said so a few years ago here:

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n7zWqQVJ7QQ

    TLDR; it’s a singular OS that notes what input and output devices you have, and provides a UI tailored to those input output devices. Have a small screen and just touch, it looks more like an iPhone, bigger screen, looks like iPad, have a decent screen and mouse/trackpad as well as touch, more morphy Mac/iPad, have a big screen no touch, but an trackpad, more macUI… All the libraries are there. So then if you plug your iPhone into a big screen, boom, all the sudden you get a macOS presentation layer.

    Lots of creativity there possible.

    That said, your 2022 time frame might be a touch aggressive, but who knows. Good thoughts!

