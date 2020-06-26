Security Friday: Privacy Updates, Macworld All-Star Band Reunion – TMO Daily Observations 2020-06-26

Kelly Guimont

@verso

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Andrew Orr and Dave Hamilton join host Kelly Guimont to discuss the latest privacy changes from WWDC, and the Macworld All-Star Band reunion.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

2:06 PM Jun. 26th, 2020 | 00:22:57

Sponsors

As of this spring, iMazing launched iMazing Configurator to manage your Apple Devices. It’s compatible with DEP managed devices, and is MDM aware too. Request a free trial at iMazing.com/configurator!

