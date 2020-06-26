Security Friday: Privacy Updates, Macworld All-Star Band Reunion – TMO Daily Observations 2020-06-26

Andrew Orr and Dave Hamilton join host Kelly Guimont to discuss the latest privacy changes from WWDC, and the Macworld All-Star Band reunion.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
Security Friday: Privacy Updates, Macworld All-Star Band Reunion
- Daily Observations Archive
- WWDC 2020: 8 Awesome iOS 14 Features Coming This Year
- Craig Federighi on Apple’s WWDC privacy news
- WWDC 2020: New Privacy Features in iOS 14
- WWDC Deep Dive – Mac Geek Gab 821
- Macworld All-Star Band Reunites for Musicians’ COVID Relief Fund
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed