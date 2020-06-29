Full Disks, Slow Speeds, and Low Batteries — Mac Geek Gab 822

Your questions haven’t stopped, and neither have our answers! How to deal with a full disk? What to do for slow internet speeds? How to best manage your battery? All of these topics are addressed, plus Cool Stuff Found, Quick Tips, and more. Press play and enjoy learning at least five new things with John and Dave this week!
MGG 822: Full Disks, Slow Speeds, and Low Batteries
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 822 for Monday, June 29, 2020
- 00:01:34 Louis-QT-Freeing up Purgeable System Files
- 00:02:54 QT-Five-finger Swipe changes spaces
- 00:04:13 Doug-QT-821-Add another APFS volume for Beta Software
- 00:06:53 Scott-QT-Lost Phone
- 00:08:53 QT/CSF-Fluid App
- 00:11:13 Kenny-CSF-Monoprice Mesh Wi-Fi System
- 00:15:56 Jim-CSF-Firewalla?
- 00:20:33 Apple’s New App Store Review & Challenge Policies
- 00:29:23 Bill-Battery Health Management Requirement
- 00:31:15 Jon-CSF-Runbooks for repeating sets of tasks
- 00:34:45 Ben-Shutdown Dialog on Modern MacBooks
- 00:43:31 Steve-iMac Disk Almost Full
- 00:49:12 Brian-Synology MR2200AC Mesh Incompatible with HomeKit?
- 00:54:31 DarynChristopher-Which Cross-Platform Password Manager
- 1Password (macOS, iOS, Windows, Android, Linux, Chrome OS, Command Line)
- 1Password Create and share vaults
- LastPass (macOS, iOS, Windows, Android, Linux)
- LastPass Shared Folders
- RememBear.com (iOS, macOS, Android, Windows)
- 00:59:45 Greg-821-Emulation vs. Virtualization (60-second timer!)
- 01:04:46 Bill-821-Big Sur Messages and Screen Sharing
- 01:06:21 Brent-Diagnosing Internet Speed Issues
- 01:13:37 Macworld All-Star Band Reunites for Musicians’ COVID Relief Fund
- Video at https://macworldallstarband.com
- Donate at https://www.grammy.com/musicares/donations
- 01:17:41 Mark-Updating Old Mac Mini
- 01:21:56 MGG 822 Outtro
Log files can fill up a disk sometimes, such as when you turn on advanced logging in mail