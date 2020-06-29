iPhone as a Teenager – TMO Daily Observations 2020-06-29

Kelly Guimont

@verso

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Charlotte Henry and Dave Hamilton join host Kelly Guimont to discuss the iPhone anniversary and what is different (or not) then and now.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

iPhone as a Teenager

2:17 PM Jun. 29th, 2020 | 00:26:46

Charlotte Henry and Dave Hamilton join host Kelly Guimont to discuss the iPhone anniversary and what is different (or not) then and now.

Sponsors

DEVONthink helps you collect, organize, and automate your information firehose. Get 10% off a new or upgrade license at DEVONtechnologies.com/TDO today!

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account