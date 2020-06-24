WWDC Deep Dive – Mac Geek Gab 821

John F. Braun Dave Hamilton
&
@johnfbraun

| Mac Geek Gab Podcast

Dave Hamilton and John F. Braun share their thoughts and experiences with the new technologies Apple announced at WWDC this week.

Subscribe to the MGG Weekly Episode Newsletter

Sign up here for weekly MGG emails with details and shownotes from each episode.
Live Image of Dave Hamilton and John F. Braun streaming video with text WWDC Deep Dive – Mac Geek Gab 821
Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

MGG 821: WWDC Deep Dive

12:19 PM Jun. 24th, 2020 | 01:21:59

Dave Hamilton and John F. Braun share their thoughts and experiences with the new technologies Apple announced at WWDC this week.

Sponsors

TMO WWDC Sponsor: iMazing Configurator

Note: Shownotes are in progress…

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

This article is also published as a forum topic here »
Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account