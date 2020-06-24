WWDC Deep Dive – Mac Geek Gab 821

Dave Hamilton and John F. Braun share their thoughts and experiences with the new technologies Apple announced at WWDC this week.
MGG 821: WWDC Deep Dive
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 821 for Wednesday, June 24, 2020
- 00:01:28 Watch on your Apple TV (or YouTube)
- WWDC2020
- 00:04:38 macOS 11 Big Sur
- Supported Macs
- Functional/User-interface changes
- New fonts, colors, stylings (briefly, anyway). New modal sheet view
- Control Center/menu bar. Sys Pref > Dock & Menu Bar > Control Center
- Menu bar has more space/padding, but many things can be moved to control center
- Wi-Fi Menu
- Sys Pref > Battery
- 00:16:58 Messages
- Nice to have it in sync with (new) iOS 14 version
- 00:17:54 Mail
- “Classic” view still works, same as with Catalina
- BS brings back actual columns in Classic view!
- 00:21:19 Maps
- 00:22:29 New sounds everywhere
- Screenshots, Mail, you name it (including the reboot sound!)
- New sound on 16” MacBook Pro
- Safari
- Language Translation
- Redesigned tabs
- 00:32:42 Overall stability
- 00:37:03 Apple Silicon
- 00:44:36 Universal 2
- 00:46:45 Rosetta 2
- “Ahead of time” translation and Apple’s “Translation Cache”
- Kernel Extensions Cannot Be Translated
- 00:50:59 iOS Apps on macOS
- They get a menu bar… complete with a “Quit” option!
- Apple Silicon Branding!
- 00:53:37 Virtualization – Vs Emulation! and Bootcamp
- 00:59:13 Would you advise buying an intel Mac today? Or wait 18 months for AS?
- What’s the future of the Mac now that iPads run the same chips?
- 01:06:33 iOS 14/iPadOS 14
- Runs on same devices as iOS 13
- Fairly stable on my iPhone SE 2020
- Home Screen
- Widgets
- 01:16:36 MGG 821 Outtro
