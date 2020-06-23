WWDC 2020: Here’s the macOS Big Sur Device Support List

Following our iOS 14 device support list, today we have a macOS Big Sur device support list. As long as your Mac is from 2013-2014 or later, you can download it. Here’s the full list.

macOS Big Sur Device Support

Macbook (2015 and later)

MacBook Air (2013 and later)

MacBook Pro (2013 and later)

Mac mini (2014 and later)

iMac (2014 and later) iMac Pro

(all models) Mac Pro (2013 and later)

This list, as well as features of macOS Big Sur, can be found on Apple’s preview page as well as on The Mac Observer.