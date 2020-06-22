WWDC 2020: iOS 14 Device Support List

iOS 14 was announced today with a slew of new features, like App Library, App Clips, Privacy Reports, and more. You’re probably wondering if your iPhone can support iOS 14. Good news: The same devices that can download iOS 13 can download iOS 14. Here’s the iOS 14 device support list.

iOS 14 Support List

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

The same is also true of iPadOS. If you have iPadOS 13 you can download iPadOS 14 when it gets released this fall.