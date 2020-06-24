WWDC: iOS 14 Preview, Familiar Features – TMO Daily Observations 2020-06-24

Kelly Guimont

Andrew Orr and Jeff Butts join host Kelly Guimont to discuss the iOS 14 preview from WWDC, and why a few of those features look familiar…

Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

WWDC: iOS 14 Preview, Familiar Features

2:09 PM Jun. 24th, 2020 | 00:24:17

Sponsors

