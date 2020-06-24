Andrew Orr and Jeff Butts join host Kelly Guimont to discuss the iOS 14 preview from WWDC, and why a few of those features look familiar…
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
WWDC: iOS 14 Preview, Familiar Features
Sponsors
As of this spring, iMazing launched iMazing Configurator to manage your Apple Devices. It’s compatible with DEP managed devices, and is MDM aware too. Request a free trial at iMazing.com/configurator!
- WWDC 2020: 8 Awesome iOS 14 Features Coming This Year
- 00:14:44 Sponsor: iMazing Configurator
- Android-Like Features in iOS 14 Are Long Overdue
