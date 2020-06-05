Apple Staff Being Offered Covid-19 Tests as They Return to The Office

Staff returning to Apple Park are being offered voluntary Covid-19 swab tests. That is in addition to mandatory temperature testing as the company bids to keep those coming back to the office safe (via Bloomberg News).

Staff Slowly Return to Apple Park

Amongst the other provisions to keep staff safe is a requirement they wear masks and the number of people allowed in an elevator is limited to two. Furthermore, kitchens at the facility are currently closed. Some hardware and software engineer’s returned to Apple Park in May. Various top executives, including VP of people & retail Deirdre O’Brien, are also understood to also be using their office’s there. Some employees are only on-site a limited number of days per week.