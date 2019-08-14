Apple Releases Statement About iPhone Battery Warning

After news that a new iOS feature warned users if an iPhone battery can’t be verified as genuine, the company released a statement defending its stance.

Battery Statement

We take the safety of our customers very seriously and want to make sure any battery replacement is done properly. There are now over 1,800 Apple authorized service providers across the US, so our customers have even more convenient access to quality repairs. Last year, we introduced a new feature to notify customers if we were unable to verify that a new, genuine battery was installed by a certified technician following Apple repair processes. This information is there to help protect our customers from damaged, poor quality, or used batteries that can lead to safety or performance issues. This notification does not impact the customer’s ability to use the phone after an unauthorized repair.

While a popular reaction (including mine) was to say Apple was trying to discourage third-party battery repairs, the warning just means that you can’t look at the battery health when you go into Settings > Battery > Battery Health. This is because Apple batteries have a special chip that lets it run diagnostics.

Batteries that don’t come from an Apple authorized service provider or from Apple itself may not have that chip. The warning appears in iOS 12 and iOS 13, affecting the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max.

