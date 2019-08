August 25 is the Grand Canyon National Park’s 100 year anniversary. It’s also the date Apple picked for its August Apple Watch Activity Challenge.

Apple Watch Challenge

On August 25, Apple Watch owners can run, walk, hike, or wheelchair at least three miles. This is equal to a round trip of the South Kaibab Trail to Cedar Ridge, a popular hiking trail in the Grand Canyon National Park.