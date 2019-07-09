Apple Stops Selling 12-Inch MacBook

Apple has pulled the 12-inch MacBook. The device is no longer shown on its website.

Furthermore, if you go to Apple’s tool that allows you to compare various products, the device does not appear in the dropdown menu. Jennifer Stern in the Wall Street Journal confirmed that the device is no more.