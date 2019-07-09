Dr. Mario World Live a Day Early

Dr. Mario World is available on iOS. The much-anticipated game landed a day earlier than expected.

Hunt The Viruses

Dr. Mario World is available on iPhone, iPad and iPod touch. Devices must be running iOS 11 or later. Makers Nintendo promised an “an exhilarating virus hunt” in the release notes. Players have to eliminate various across various stages by matching colours. There is also a versus mode.

The website said that the gamewould not be avaialble until tomorrow. However, the official Twitter account revealed the early release: