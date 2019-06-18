iOS Game Dr. Mario World Launches July 10

Dr. Mario World is the latest mobile game from Nintendo, and it launches on July 10. It’s based on the puzzle game called Dr. Mario from 1990.

Dr. Mario

As you can see in the video below, it’s a “match 3” game where players arrange different colored pills as they fall from the top of the screen, clearing them from the game and fighting viruses.

It’s free to play with in-app purchases that let you keep playing after your stamina bar runs out (it slowly refills over time). You can also buy diamonds to add more pills, fill up the stamina bar, and buy other in-game items. You can pre-order it on the App Store here.

