Apple Updates MacBook Air, MacBook Pro for 2019 Back to School

The 2019 Back to School sales are starting with Apple. The MacBook Air price has been lowered to US$1,099 and updated with True Tone. The MacBook Pro 13-inch for US$1,299 has been updated with 8th-gen quad core processors, Touch Bar and Touch ID, True Tone Retina display, and the T2 security chip.

2019 Back to School

For the student promotion you can get a free pair of Beats Studio 3 headphones when you buy a qualifying MacBook or iMac. But not the 12-inch MacBook because that has been discontinued.

College students love the Mac — it’s the notebook they rely on from the dorm room to the classroom, and the No. 1 choice among higher education students. With a lower $999 student price for MacBook Air and the updated 13-inch MacBook Pro with faster performance, Touch Bar and Touch ID at $1,199 for students, there’s never been a better time to bring a Mac to college.

As part of the promotion, the entry level MacBook Air is US$999 for students, while the entry level 13-inch MacBook Pro is US$1,199.