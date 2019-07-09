MongoDB Database Exposed 188 Million Records

An exposed MongoDB database was found on June 18, 2019. It contained 188 million records with personal information, just laying out in the open.

188M

Most of the records looked like it came from websites like Pipl.com and LexisNexis. Pipl is a people search engine while LexisNexis is a legal search engine. Roughly 800,000 records were from LexisNexis. Personal data from Pipl included:

First and last name

Aliases and past name

Email address

Physical address

Date of birth

Court and bankruptcy notes

Phone number

Social media profile links

Political affiliations

Race

Religion

Skills

Gender

Employers past and present

Automobiles and property

Comparitech, working with security researcher Bob Diachenko, notified the owener of the database, who shut down access to it on July 3, 2019. But by then it had been indexed by search engines. It doesn’t sound like either website suffered a data breach. Instead, the creators of a peoples search API called thedatarepo scraped or bought the data from Pipl and LexisNexis.

