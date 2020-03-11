Apple Stores Increase Measures Taken to Limit Spread of Coronavirus

Apple Stores have taken a number of measures to try and help limit the spread of the coronavirus. Most noticeably, all Apple retail locations have now been closed in Italy (via AppleInsider).

Apple Stores Reduce Capacity

That shutdown happened Monday. That same day, Apple canceled all upcoming ‘Today at Apple’ sessions due to take place in the San Francisco and Bay Area. The same happened in Seattle.

Staff at retail locations also reportedly been told to limit the physical contact they have with customers. Many of them have also removed half the available sitting in order to stop people loitering. They are also deliberately operating below capacity. The company introduced those new rules on Tuesday. The instructions do vary depending on the size and location of the Apple Store.