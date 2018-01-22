Apple Supports Malala Fund, Tim Cook Joins Leadership Council

Apple announced Monday that it will support the Malala Fund as the girl’s education charity’s first Laureate partner. CEO Tim Cook will also join the Malala Fund’s leadership council.

The Malala Fund was started by Malala Yousafzai, shown below with Tim Cook. Now 20 years old, Ms. Yousafzai was shot in the head by the Taliban for the crime of going to school when she was just 15 years old. She survived and has used her story and remarkable recovery to advance the right of young girls to get “12 years of free, safe, quality education.” The Malala Fund is her vehicle for doing so.

“With Apple’s support,” Apple wrote, Malala Fund expects to double the number of grants awarded by its Gulmakai Network and extend funding programs to India and Latin America with the initial goal of extending secondary education opportunities to more than 100,000 girls.”

Apple’s role will be, “assisting with technology, curriculum and research into policy changes.”