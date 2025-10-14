Apple teases New MacBook Pro with M5 Chip ‘coming soon’

Apple signaled the start of a new Mac cycle with a pointed tease. You saw it in a short X video that framed a laptop silhouette as a Roman numeral V. You also read the five M’s in the caption, which spelled out a familiar chip story.

Apple marketing chief Greg Joswiak announced it officially on X with with a catchy line. He wrote, “Mmmmm… something powerful is coming,” and paired it with “coming soon” over the laptop outline. You can read that as Apple inviting you to connect the letterplay with M5.

What Reports Indicate

Mmmmm… something powerful is coming. pic.twitter.com/hHDYwuisJC — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) October 14, 2025

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman filled in the likely product details earlier this week. He reported that Apple plans a base-model MacBook Pro featuring the M5 chip. You should expect Apple to frame this as a clean speed bump for mainstream buyers.

Unboxings on YouTube already show iPad Pro units using an M5 chip. Gurman added that Apple plans to announce those tablets alongside the new laptop this week. He also pointed to a Vision Pro refresh with “a faster chip,” which aligns with a recent FCC sighting.

If you want a clear upgrade path without price games or confusing tiers. An M5 MacBook Pro paired with M5 iPad Pros keeps Apple’s silicon message simple. A Vision Pro update would round out the story by tying performance gains across platforms you use.

Apple prefers momentum that carries from tease to shipment with minimal gaps. The “V” silhouette and five M’s prime you for a swift reveal and fast availability. If Apple delivers that cadence, you get new hardware before excitement turns into second thoughts.