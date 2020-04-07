Apple to Carry Special COVID-19 Broadcast

sApple is amongst the organizations set to broadcast the One World at Home global special. The event has been organized by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Global Citizen to support the fight against COVID-19.

Apple and Other Tech Firms to Carry Special COVID-19 Broadcast

One World: At Home will be live from Saturday, April 18 at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET. There are a host of other tech networks carrying the show alongside Apple:

Alibaba

Amazon Prime Video

Facebook Instagram

LiveXLive

Tencent & Tencent Music Entertainment Group

TIDAL

TuneIn

Twitch

Twitter

Yahoo

YouTube

In terms of more traditional media outlets, ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks, and iHeartMedia will all run the COVID-19 special in the U.S. In the UK and Republic of Ireland, it will be carried by public broadcasters BBC One and RTE respectively.

Lady Gaga And Other Stars Set to Perform

Lady Gaga curated the show. She will perform alongside the likes of Alanis Morissette, Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder and, Paul McCartney. The show will be host by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert.

At a press briefing on Monday, Lady Gaga revealed that $35 million had been raised over the previous seven days in support the WHO’s efforts to combat COVID-19. The pop superstar said:

It is so important to think globally and support the World Health Organization to curb the pandemic and prevent future outbreaks. We want to highlight the gravity of this historical, unprecedented, and cultural movement.

Funds raised by One World: At Home will go to the WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. As well as performances, it will highlight stories from health care workers around the globe.