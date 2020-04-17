Tim Cook Holds Private Meeting With Staff on COVID-19

On Thursday Tim Cook held a private meeting (virtual of course) with Apple employees on how the company is being impacted by COVID-19 (via Bloomberg).

Apple’s Future Post-Pandemic

Although Mr. Cook called the pandemic an “uncertain and stressful moment” he remains confident that Apple will be strong post-pandemic. And despite recent news from Goldman Sachs to sell Apple stocks, Apple will continue to invest in research and development and continue working on products.

If we stay focused on doing what we do best, if we keep investing, if we manage the business wisely and make decisions collaboratively, if we take care of our teams, if our teams take care of their work, I don’t see any reason to be anything but optimistic.

Mr. Cook also said that when Apple store employees return to work in the future, temperature checks and social distancing is likely, although he doesn’t yet know when employees can return to work in stores. Apple’s VP of People and Retail Deirdre O’Brien said Apple is adjusting its vacation policy through the rest of 2020 to reimburse employees for unused days.

