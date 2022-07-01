Apple to Cut iPhone 14 Orders By 10% Despite High Demand, Sources Indicate

The demand for the upcoming iPhone 14 is expected to be high. Unfortunately, ongoing issues with the Cupertino-based tech giant’s supply chain will disrupt the market. As a result, sources indicate Apple is cutting its orders for the iPhone 14 by as much as 10%. This comes despite the expected high demand.

Ongoing Shortages Mean Apple to Cut Production Targets for First Wave of iPhone 14 Manufacturing

In a report unveiled by DigiTimes (via 9to5Mac), Apple’s chip supplier TSMC is facing ongoing supply chain issues. Three major customers adjusted their orders, worsening an already problematic situation with semiconductor supplies.

The semiconductor manufacturer expects improvement in time, though. TSMC remains optimistic for the remainder of 2022 and going into next year. While iPhone 14 production is reportedly in full swing already, sources suggest Apple has reduced its target shipment of the first wave of 90 million units by 10%.

This means, unfortunately, that we may see longer-than-usual lead times for some configurations of the iPhone 14 lineup when Apple opens pre-orders. The iPhone 14 announcement should happen in September, with the first smartphones arriving to customers and stores by early October or earlier.

What We’re Expecting From the iPhone 14

There have been numerous leaks and rumors surrounding the iPhone 14. Those will likely increase dramatically over the summer, as developers and analysts dig deeper into the iOS 16 beta and more supply chain leaks surface. Here’s what we think we know so far.

Apple will do away with the iPhone mini model, as it’s not been selling well. Instead, Cupertino will offer two base-level iPhone 14 varieties. These will be a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, both powered by the same A15 chip found in the current flagship model.

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models will use the new A16 SoC.

A new hole-punch plus pill design will replace the notch on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models.

A new 48MP camera sensor will debut in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models, allowing these devices to record 8K video with ProRes.

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max handsets will offer an always-on display, taking even better advantage of the new customizable Lock Screen in iOS 16.

Naturally, we continue to keep our ears to the ground, listening for more rumors about Apple’s next iPhone. When a rumor or leak seems particularly credible, we’ll be sure to keep you in the loop.