On Wednesday, Andrew Orr shared the news that Apple TV could be available on Xbox consoles as early as November. It turns out, the app, and with it the TV+ streaming service, is also heading to PlayStation.

Apple TV and HomeKit Coming to Playstation

According to 9to5Mac, Apple and Sony are collaborating to bring the Apple TV app to Playstation consoles. Furthermore, HomeKit support might also be on the way. However, that could come at a separate point. No dates had been confirmed at the time of this writing.

Sensible Next Step

To me, these developments make total sense. They underline Apple’s determination to win eyeballs, and with it paying subscribers, for its streaming service. Making it available on as many popular devices as possible is essential, even if thet are not ones Apple builds or controls the ecosystem. We’ve seen these collaborations with Samsung, LG, and other TV brands. Consoles like Playstation are the logical next step.