A report on Wednesday suggests that Apple is working with Microsoft to bring the Apple TV app to Xbox consoles (via Windows Central).

Apple TV on Xbox

Several people on Twitter have posted screenshots of Apple TV on Xbox, meaning that app could already be in its final stages and is available to testers. The launch date is unknown but it could arrive with the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X on November 10.

OhSnap! #AppleTV is coming to #Xbox!!! Now I’m not as upset about them removing the second HDMI port cuz that’s all I used it for. But now we get 4k! #XboxInsiders

😩🙌🏾🍏📺+❎😎#KeepItWavy 🌊🏄🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/hx32MhUwWp — Tzunami 🌊 Sapp ❎🕙 #AmbassadorBots (@Tzunami_Sapp) September 24, 2020

Apple has worked to bring its TV app to more platforms, like Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and certain smart TVs from Vizio, Samsung and LG.