Apple TV+ Set for November Launch

Apple TV+ will reportedly launch by November. It will likely cost $9.99 a month after a free trial period.

Apple TV+ to Cost $9.99

Bloomberg News reported “people familiar with the matter” said Apple was looking at the $9.99 price point for Apple TV+. This would make the streaming service competitive with rivals, although Disney+ is still set to undercut it at $6.99 a month. It was also understood their will be a free trial period, the length of which was not known at the time of this writing. (I’d imagine it will be a month for free. Three months would allow people to watch much of the content for free.) Apple had not confirmed these details at the time of this writing.

Splashing the Cash

Furthermore, claims emerged that Apple has committed $6 billion for original shows and movies for Apple TV+ (via Financial Times). However, some are disputing this. Previously we had heard number of around $1 billion. However, it’s original content budget still trails that of Netflix, which is set to spend $15 billion this year. This includes The Morning Show, the full trailer for which was released Monday. It is understood that Apple pays earlier on in the production process, giving creators their money at certain milestones.