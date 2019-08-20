YubiKey 5Ci Security Key Launches for iPhones

Today Yubico launches the YubiKey 5Ci, the first security authentication devices made for iPhones.

Yubico 5Ci

The key costs US$70 and has a Lightning connector and a USB-C connector, although currently iPad Pro models with USB-C aren’t supported. The key supports FIDO2, WebAuthn, FIDO U2F, OTP (one-time password), PIV (Smart Card), and OpenPGP. WebAuthn is the newest security protocol, and it lets you use security keys like the YubiKey 5Ci in browsers. Safari doesn’t support security keys at the moment, but it will add support for WebAuthn with macOS Catalina.

Right now, the number of apps that accept security keys like Yubico is limited, so it’s up to developers to include it. Here are the apps that it will work with right now:

1Password

Bitwarden

Brave

Dashlane

Idaptiv

LastPass

Monkton

okta

XTN

Rebar

Yubico has a list of ‘Works With YubiKey apps broken down by security protocol, category, and the type of YubiKey you have. The company sent me the YubiKey 5Ci for review, so look for that in the future.

Further Reading:

[Experimental Safari Feature Supports USB Security Keys]

[5 iOS Security Apps to Keep Your Data Safe]