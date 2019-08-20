Apple Card Officially Launches for Everyone in the U.S.

After months of beta testing and a soft launch earlier this month, Apple Card is now available to all Apple customers in the United States.

Apple Card

We’ve covered Apple Card to death, so I’ll give a quote from Apple’s article and list some of the ones we’ve written.

Apple Card is extending 3 percent Daily Cash to more merchants and apps. Starting today, customers will receive 3 percent Daily Cash when they use Apple Card with Apple Pay for Uber and Uber Eats.4Customers can request a ride through Uber in more than 700 cities across the globe and order a meal through Uber Eats in more than 500 cities around the world. Apple Card will continue to add more popular merchants and apps in the coming months.

