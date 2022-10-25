Apple Updates Cryptocurrency and NFT Rules on the App Store

Apple has updated its App Store Review guidelines to reflect new rules for apps that offer cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. Specifically, Apple clarifies that the App Store does not allow the use of cryptocurrencies for in-app purchases.

What Developers Can and Can’t Do With Cryptocurrency and NFTs

With the revised guidelines, developers are now better guided on what they can and can’t do. This is especially true when it comes to handling cryptocurrency and NFTs. Apple has been silent about the company’s stance on these alternative currencies, until now.

Part of the revised guidelines states, “apps may not use their mechanisms to unlock content or functionality, such as license keys, augmented reality markers, QR codes, cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency wallets, etc.” This concerns Apple’s policy on alternative payment systems within apps. Apple allows alternative payment systems only in selected countries. Hence, it has to be more specific with this policy in general.

Apple May Allow Cryptocurrency Exchanges

The guidelines also add that apps may use in-app purchases to sell and sell services related to NFT. These include mining, listing, and transferring cryptocurrency and NFTs. Developers may allow users to view their NFTs within the apps. They just have to ensure ownership of the NFTs does not unlock features or functionality within the app.

Apps may use in-app purchases to sell and sell services related to non-fungible tokens (NFTs), such as minting, listing, and transferring. Apps may allow users to view their own NFTs, provided that NFT ownership does not unlock features or functionality within the app. Apps may allow users to browse NFT collections owned by others, provided that the apps may not include buttons, external links, or other calls to action that direct customers to purchasing mechanisms other than in-app purchases.

Apple also stated that it may facilitate cryptocurrency exchanges, provided that it has approved the specific exchange. Cryptocurrency exchanges are companies that allow users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies using fiat money. In addition, apps promoting these exchanges should ensure that they are offered in countries or regions where the app has appropriate licensing and permissions to provide a cryptocurrency exchange.

Major cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance and Coinbase have existed in the App Store for some time already. However, it is only now that Apple has provided a clearer guideline on how developers can deploy them in their apps.