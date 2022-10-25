Apple Is Raising Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple One Subscription Costs

Apple is set to increase the subscription cost of its major services. Subscribers to Apple Music, Apple One, and Apple TV+ will soon be paying more to continue enjoying these services.

New Subscriptions Costs Take Effect Starting Now

According to an Apple spokesperson (via AppleInsider), the subscription cost of those three Apple services will increase starting today. But subscribers won’t be paying the new subscription costs until their next renewal period. Note that these services are on a monthly subscription scheme.

Below are the new subscription costs for all customers in the U.S.:

Apple One: Individual: $2 to $16.95/month

Apple One: Family: $3 to $22.95/month

Apple One: Premier $3 to $32.95/month

Apple Music for individuals: $1 to $10.99/month

Apple Music for families: $2 to $16.99/month

Apple TV+ monthly: $2 to $6.99/month

Apple TV+ annual: $20 to $69/year

Increase in Licensing Prices Affects Subscription

The Apple spokesperson also said that the increase was brought about by licensing costs. Hence, artists and songwriters will be earning more from the price increase. “We also continue to add innovative features that make Apple Music the world’s best listening experience,” the spokesperson said.

Three years after Apple launched Apple TV+ at a very low subscription cost, Apple is raising the subscription cost for the first time. When it launched, the streaming service had very few shows and movies. Three years later, it has grown to become the home for an extensive selection of award-winning and broadly acclaimed content. These include feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment. Therefore, Apple believes that it’s finally time to raise its subscription cost.

The price increase will also be in the same range in other countries based on local currencies.

So, what do you think of Apple’s decision to raise the subscription cost of Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple One? How much are you willing to pay to continue enjoying all these services? Feel free to let us know in the comments.