Regulators in Germany are following Apple’s ongoing row with Fortnite-maker Epic Games “with great interest.” That’s according to the country’s antitrust chief, Andreas Mundt (via Bloomberg News.)

Epic Games’ Clash With Apple Shows ‘App Stores Are an Interesting Biotope’

In comments Wednesday, Mr. Munt said that the clash between Apple and Epic Games highlighted issues from app stores that regulators are only just beginning to understand. “One thing is clear: app stores are an interesting biotope, simply because there are only two of them globally. Every developer on this planet who produces an app needs to pass through their gates — that’s indeed interesting, to put it cautiously,” he said.

The EU is already investigating antitrust concerns around the App Stores. Meanwhile, Apple insists that its rules provide a level playing field for all.

