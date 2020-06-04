‘World Environment Day’ Challenge Starts June 5 for Apple Watch Users

Andrew Orr

@andrewornot
Under a minute read
| News

Apple Watch owners will be able to participate in an Activity Challenge on Friday, June 5 to celebrate World Environment Day.

World Environment Day Challenge

You can preview the challenge today in the iPhone Activity app. It asks people to close their Stand ring:

Recognize World Environment Day this Friday. Close your Stand ring on June 5 and earn this award by getting up and moving around for at least one minute during 12 hours that day.

World environment day challenge badge

As with all Activity Challenges, users will be rewarded with a special badge found in the Awards section of the Activity app.

