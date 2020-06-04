‘World Environment Day’ Challenge Starts June 5 for Apple Watch Users

Apple Watch owners will be able to participate in an Activity Challenge on Friday, June 5 to celebrate World Environment Day.

World Environment Day Challenge

You can preview the challenge today in the iPhone Activity app. It asks people to close their Stand ring:

Recognize World Environment Day this Friday. Close your Stand ring on June 5 and earn this award by getting up and moving around for at least one minute during 12 hours that day.

As with all Activity Challenges, users will be rewarded with a special badge found in the Awards section of the Activity app.