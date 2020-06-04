The Epic Games Store on iOS Will Arrive in the Future

The Epic Games Store is arriving on iOS in the future, announced CEO Tim Sweeney in an interview with Gamespot.

Epic Games Store on iOS

The interview covers the success of the store, how hard it was to compete with Steam, how cross-play can improve the gaming ecosystem, and more.

We’d like to bring the [Epic Games] Store to iOS in the future, and we will bring it to Android. We think it’s a good way to help the industry [move] forward and it’s another way where Epic as a game developer had built up this audience around Fortnite and learned how to operate a distribution platform on PC and Android.

Epic Games is known for popular titles like “Fortnite” and “Gears of War”. The Store launched on the Mac in 2018, and original plans set the iOS launch for 2019.