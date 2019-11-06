Apple’s Ad Agency Media Arts Lab Lays-Off 50 Staff

Media Arts Lab, Apple’s ad agency, has cut 50 employees, according to a Bloomberg News report. The move came as the company was adjusting to Apple’s changing needs.

Media Arts Lab Makes Strategy Department Cuts

Apple is Media Arts Lab’s sole client. It is owned by global advertising giant TBWA Worldwide. It is understood that many of the job cuts occurred in the strategy division of the firm. One of those leaving is Geoff Edwards. Mr. Edwards began running Media Arts Lab’s marketing for Apple services, including Apple TV+, earlier in 2019. In a statement, Meda Arts Lab said:

Yesterday was a difficult day, as we had to part with some of our talented colleagues. Our relationship with Apple has never been stronger, but as the needs of our client continue to evolve, we must adapt and continue to evolve the composition of our teams.

In a rare move, Apple made a public comment on the situation. Tor Myhren, vice president, marketing communications, said: