DuckDuckGo Privacy Essentials Returns to Safari

DuckDuckGo Privacy Essentials is a Safari extension that blocks trackers and provides a privacy dashboard for each website you visit. Due to changes in Safari 12 the company had to remove and retool the extension, but now it’s back with Safari 13.

The new extension is almost the same as the old one. However, DuckDuckGo had to remove its Smarter Encryption technology but hope to add it back in the future. Smarter Encryption helped enforce secure website connections.

While the extension doesn’t include private search, DuckDuckGo Search is built into Safari as a default search option, and they work together to help you search and browse privately.

To get started you can visit this link to download Privacy Essentials.

