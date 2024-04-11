“Batterygate” Strikes Again: Canadian Users Could Receive $150 From Apple

“Batterygate” refers to one of the most well-known scandals affecting Apple’s reputation. A few years ago it was settled in the United States, and now, it has reached Canada. Users of some iPhone models in this country can claim up to $150 Canadian from Apple.

The accusation against Apple is based on the fact that the company intentionally slowed down older iPhones through software updates. Apple representatives claim they did this to preserve battery life. However, the issue is that users were neither notified nor allowed to opt out. And that’s how “Batterygate” was born.

Eventually the company eventually acknowledged this, and added a feature in iOS to disable that optimization. It also offered $29 battery replacements. Still, many users opted for a “Batterygate” class action in Canada, to which Apple has agreed to pay 14.4 million Canadian dollars. Still, their lawyers insist that this is not an admission of guilt, but a way to avoid a long and expensive litigation.

If you are a resident of Canada (excluding Québec), and you own or have owned an iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, or iPhone 7 Plus, and you meet the requirements, you can apply for your “Batterygate” compensation. The final payout will depend on the total number of eligible claims, and will range from $17.50 Canadian dollars to $150 Canadian dollars.

For more information, eligibility requirements, and to submit your application visit the settlement’s website. They will verify your data and tell you if you are eligible for this “Batterygate” settlement. Apple previously followed this strategy in the United States, where they paid 500 million dollars to avoid litigation.

Source