Bluetooth Low Energy Flaw Affects Apple Devices

Researchers have discovered a Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) flaw that affects Apple devices and expose them to tracking and data leakage (via The Next Web).

Bluetooth Low Energy Flaw

Researchers Johannes K. Becker and David Starobinski wrote a paper [PDF] called Tracking Anonymized Bluetooth Devices. They presented it yesterday at the 19th Privacy Enhancing Technologies Symposium in Stockholm, Sweden.

The flaw lets an attacker track a device and extract information like device type or other data. BLE pairs devices by using non-encrypted public channels to ping nearby devices. Although BLE lets device manufacturers use a randomized address that changes constantly, the researchers were still able to find a way around it.