Twelve South Introduces ‘BookBook’ Keyboard Case for iPad

Twelve South has introduced a BookBook iPad case, the latest product under the BookBook name. It’s available to purchase starting at US$69.99.

BookBook iPad Case

BookBook Cover for iPad is a handcrafted genuine leather cover for iPad and its attached keyboard, like the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio or Magic Keyboard. Tucked inside this cover that looks like a vintage book, your iPad and keyboard are protected by hardback covers, a rigid spine, reinforced corners and dual zippers. Not to mention, BookBook disguises your iPad, helping protect it from theft.

Features

Made of genuine full grain leather

Hardback covers provide excellent protection

Disguises your iPad, protecting it from theft

Fits iPads with Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio or Smart Keyboard attached (keyboard not included)

The case does not include a keyboard, but as mentioned it has room for other keyboards. Open BookBook and type away in the office, coffee shop, airplane tray table or wherever work or adventure takes you. BookBook Cover also has an interior pocket for documents and your charging cable.

BookBook looks like a vintage book. But the big story is the level of protection it delivers. Inside, soft micro-suede protects the iPad surface. Outside, hardback book covers with reinforced corners and a crush-proof spine protect iPad from drops, dings and other hazards. Dual-zippers let you charge iPad while keeping the case closed. As a bonus, BookBook disguises your iPad, keeping it hidden from itchy fingers even when it’s in plain sight.

Twelve South includes a product demo and tour of the BookBook iPad case below: