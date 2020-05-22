AirPods Ad ‘Bounce’ Wins Best of Advertising Award

Apple’s AirPods ad called “Bounce” has won a Best of Advertising award in the 99th annual Art Director’s Club awards for advertising.

Bounce

The Bounce ad was released in 2019. It starts with a man sitting in his apartment. Clearly bored, he then takes his AirPods and walks through the city. In sync with the song he listens to (“I Learnt Some Jazz Today” by Tessellated) he starts jumping and bouncing on things. It adds surrealism because he bounces on things like the pavement. You can see it below.

It was created by Apple’s advertising partner TBWA/Media Arts Lab. The awards website has a video of how the ad was created. A big set was built inside of a hangar with props and trampolines.