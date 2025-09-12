Casetify’s Massive iPhone 17 and 17 Pro Max Collection is Now Live

Joining the rapid-fire launch of accessories for Apple’s new smartphone, Casetify has officially released its extensive and highly anticipated collection for the iPhone 17, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max. The brand, known for its vibrant designs and celebrity collaborations, made its product pages live immediately following the start of Apple’s pre-orders.

The new lineup includes a massive range of styles, from the ultra-protective Bounce Case, now rated for drops up to 21 feet, to the brand-new fashion-focused Glaze Case. Casetify is also heavily emphasizing customization, allowing users to create their own unique designs.

This day-one availability has become the industry standard for major accessory brands. Casetify’s launch follows similar immediate releases from competitors like Velvet Caviar, which also went live with its full collection this morning.

Like other brands in the space, Casetify is offering cases that address specific user needs that may not be met by Apple’s first-party options. While some, like Spigen, are focusing on providing alternative colors and enhanced protection, Casetify continues to dominate the market for artistic and personalized designs.

The full Casetify iPhone 17 collection is now available for purchase directly from their website.