Spigen’s New iPhone 17 Cases Fix Apple’s Biggest Annoyances

Following Apple’s recent iPhone 17 launch, accessory manufacturer Spigen has released its full collection of cases for the new smartphone series. The lineup includes updates to its popular existing lines as well as a new series designed specifically to complement the iPhone 17 Pro’s new color options.

The highlight of the new collection is the Ultra Hybrid T, a new series for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. It is a clear case featuring a polycarbonate back and TPU bumpers which are color-matched to the new iPhone 17 Pro finishes, including the new orange and blue variants. This series also includes a matte black option.

In addition to the new line, Spigen has updated its established case models for the entire iPhone 17 family, including the iPhone Air. Returning series include:

Tough Armor: A ruggedized case with multi-layer protection and a built-in kickstand.

A ruggedized case with multi-layer protection and a built-in kickstand. Liquid Air: A slim, minimalist case with a textured grip.

A slim, minimalist case with a textured grip. Ultra Hybrid Zero One: A clear case featuring a design that mimics the phone’s internal components.

Spigen’s designs incorporate features such as full coverage for the iPhone’s camera bar and built-in MagSafe-compatible magnets in most models. The Liquid Air series is an exception, forgoing magnets to maintain its slimmer profile.

The new Spigen case collection is now available for purchase on its Amazon storefront. Most models in the lineup are priced under $30, placing them at a different price point compared to Apple’s first-party case offerings.