CES 2020: AURA Strap for Apple Watch Launches in April

Last year at CES 2019 AURA announced an Apple Watch smart strap that could measure body composition, heart rate, and activity levels. This CES the company announced the product ships in April.

AURA Strap

AURA breaks down body composition into four components: Fat, muscle mass, minerals, and body water, and uses bioimpedance to measure it. Also known as bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA), it’s a measure of how well your body impedes, or prevents, electric current flow. Fat doesn’t have a lot of water in it, while fat-free body mass is mostly water, so fat has higher resistivity than non-fat.

You can buy the AURA Strap for US$99 and it comes in four colors: Black, green, red, and gray. The website notes that the expected release date is April 1, 2020.

