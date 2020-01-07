CES – Chronolife Debuts Medical Monitoring Solution with Nexkin

LAS VEGAS, NV — Chronolife is showing Nexkin, a wearable medical monitoring solution, at CES Unveiled 2020. Laurent Vandebrouck, CEO, took a moment to describe the system to us.

A key part of the solution is Nexkin a smart comfortable & washable T-shirt with companion application that collects continuous data on six different physiological parameters; EKG, thoracic respiration, abdominal respiration, temperature, pulmonary impedance and physical activity.

The data collected is encrypted and transmitted to the user smartphone application via a BTLE (BlueTooth Low Energy) link before being re-encrypted and transmitted to secured servers via Wi-Fi or 3G/4G networks. Collected data is then made available through a web interface for more in-depth analysis.

This analysis can be part of many scenarios, such as acute care, post-acute care, ambulatory care, remote care, preventative care, and therapeutic efficiency programs. You can contact Chronolife regarding Nexkin, as well as their Medical Monitoring Solution and Predictive Solution.