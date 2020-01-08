Apple Files Trademark for Dark Mode Icons

Apple filed a trademark on January 3 that shows a Dark Mode version of the Apple Music icon.

Dark Mode Icons

The icon is the same music logo, but with black space around it instead of white space. It’s a live trademark application and awaiting examination. It’s currently the logo for Apple Music for Business, but I wonder if we could start to see more dark mode icons.

The mark consists of a black square with rounded edges with a blue, purple, and pink stylized musical note in the center. This tradmark registration is intended to cover the categories of production of programmed music and video displays for subscribers; audio and video recording and production services for others; music service, namely, providing specially programmed background non-downloadable music for retail establishments, public areas, and commercial establishments via telecommunications networks, computer networks, the Internet, satellite, radio, and wireless networks; musical, radio, television and video entertainment services, namely, custom arrangement and editing of music, audio and video programs; Custom music programming services.

Last year I wrote an article where I made mockups of iOS dark mode icons, and I hope Apple considers it for iOS 14.

Further Reading

[What Dark Mode Apps Could Look Like in iOS 13]

[Apple’s ‘Introducing Dark Mode in iOS 13’ Video]