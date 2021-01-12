Hubble is a new product from Fledging that takes the concept of an iPad case and adds ports you find in hubs. It’s available for the 10.9” iPad Air released in 2020, the 11” iPad Pro models from 2018-2020, and the 12.9” iPad Pro models from 2018-2020.

Hubble iPad Case

Connections include a travel switch for turning off the hub when not in use to save power, a USB-C port for charging, a USB-C port for data transfer, a USB-A port for data transfer, an SD card reader, a microSD card reader, an HDMI port that supports up to 4K 60Hz, and a 3.5 millimeter audio jack.

Fledging created a video for the product here:

Aside from the ports listed above, Hubble also includes a space for your Apple Pencil.