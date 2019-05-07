Charter Cancellation Fee Gets a Price Increase

Spectrum Internet customers will soon find their Charter cancellation fee has increased. The company will start charging customers for the full month after cancellation, instead of giving you a prorated final bill (via ArsTechnica).

Charter Cancellation Fee

You should see the news in the fine print of your latest Charter bill:

Effective on or after June 23, 2019 and consistent with the Terms and Conditions of Service, Spectrum will no longer provide a pro rata credit for services sold on a monthly basis that are cancelled prior to the end of the current billing month.

With these terms, you’re better off canceling at the end of your billing periods.

